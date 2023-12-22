A Festive Reflection on 2023 and the Best of Culture and Community in Nyon.

Season’s Greetings

Caught up in a whirlwind of last-minute Christmas shopping (thank you Galaxus and Amazon.de), festive drinks, dinners and end of year events wrapping up this year of 2023, I found myself reflecting on the incredible moments and experiences I’ve had right here in Nyon.

It got me thinking about how Nyon has such a vibrant life of culture, events, festivals, thriving local businesses and initiatives, all with one goal in mind – to make our community better. Here at Living in Nyon, we showcase as much as possible and I wanted to take a moment to give you a little reminder of some of what is on offer to us.

Festivals

Nyon is a haven for festival enthusiasts, offering a diverse calendar of events throughout the year. The renowned Paléo Festival, with its electrifying music and incredible performances, is just the beginning. Les Hivernales, Visions du Réel, Caribana, Festival du Film Vert, Journée des Arts and FAR° are some of the many gatherings that transform Nyon into a stage for creativity and celebration.

Culture

Nyon’s cultural scene thrives with countless groups and activities that cater to a wide range of interests. For those seeking a more intimate and diverse experience, Usine à Gaz stands out as a cultural hub within Nyon. Numerous theatre productions from the likes of GAOS and GEDS, means there’s something for everyone to immerse themselves in. Musical concerts from Conservatoire Ouest Vaudois and thought provoking exhibitions at Castles and Museums such as Le Château de Nyon, Château de Prangins, Le Musée romain de Nyon, Musée du Léman, enrich our experience here all year round.

Groups and Associations

From the Unscripted improvisation group and Toastmasters club to dance groups and art workshops. Local charities, initiatives and business including The Lost Food Project and Les Arcades du Borgeaud gives us a hub of different communities.

Coffee

Nyon’s coffee scene has been growing over the years and is as diverse as its community, with two standout cafes that have earned a loyal following – Café Ex Machina and Tête de Course, along with other favourites dotted around town.

Daily life

Saunas and skiing in the winter months. Beaches and outdoor pools in the summer. And our most popular topic, How to Avoid those Duck Fleas! We have a Brewery, Roman ruins, many different types of schooling available, sports events galore, politics, a trendy second hand book store, treasure filled brocantes, the list just goes on (and on).

So on that note and with the holiday spirit in full swing, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! We look forward to keeping you informed about what’s going on in fabulous Nyon.

Thanks for your support and see you in 2024!

Seema and Mandy x

P.S. Stay connected on Instagram for more stunning glimpses of Nyon!