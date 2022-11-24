Feeling hot, hot, hot, in the new Nyon sauna.

Those who frequent the Plage des Trois Jetée during the colder months will have noticed the construction of a small cabin at the lakeside. This is the work of the Association of the Bains des Trois Jetées who, with the help of a band of enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers and members, erected the brand-new sauna in late October. It is the result of a successful campaign to raise the necessary funds to replace the old sauna.

The aim of the association is to animate and promote the use of the Nyon beach from October to April by, amongst other things, running a seasonal sauna at prices accessible to all. The beautifully designed cabin is cleverly positioned to give the impression of actually being in the water with a huge floor to ceiling window overlooking the lake and the mountains beyond.

It is an inviting sanctuary allowing you moments of warmth and calm before, and in between, the two to three recommended dips into the cold water outside. All you need is your swimming costume, a towel to sit on and the courage to brace the cold water of the lake. Ideal to do alone, but even better with friends. Finish it all off with a calming cup of tea in a cosy, fire-lit room, hosted by the volunteer on duty.

And for a seasonal event with a difference there is the possibility to hire out the entire sauna on a Friday evening!

The sauna is open until April with some special events and early morning sauna sessions coming up. Check out their site for information on opening hours, prices, private hire and special events.

