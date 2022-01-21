Fight the Cold with the Cold

When winter settles in Nyon, we often find ourselves covered in a blanket of grey clouds feeling equally as gloomy. When in search for that energising winter sun we crave, what do we do… we head UP!

Combine that with exciting winter activities that some of us wait all year round for, why wouldn’t we get up into the mountains at every given chance? Well, the great thing about living in this region is that there are plenty of fun things to do that don’t need us to travel very far.

One popular activity is cold water therapy, via lake swimming or as some like to call it ‘No way am I getting IN THERE’ swimming in Lac Leman. Paired with a session in the Sauna down by the lake, it is a fantastic activity for any age, solo or as a group. And the best thing about it is, it’s FREE!

Cold Water Bathing

Engaging in cold water exposure is said to not only give your physical and mental health a boost, but the immune system too. Now, as we enter the third year of the pandemic, we are making all efforts to keep our immune system strong, as best we can. The practice of cold water immersion may hold a part of that and has been around for hundreds of years in varying cultures and countries.

Due to its growing awareness from the likes of Wim hof-Ice Man, more people are taking the plunge into ice cold waters hoping for improved sleep, boosted energy levels and reduced stress and inflammation, as well as other long term health benefits.

How to get started?

The simplest way, finish with a cold 30 second blast at the end of your shower. Or, for the braver among you switch out hot water altogether for an invigorating, cold shower. Then, once your body (and nerves!) have acclimatised, the natural progression would be to immerse yourself, at least once a week in an ice bath and even better, a lake.

We are fortunate to be in close proximity to many stunning, crystal clear lakes in Switzerland. Not least Lac Leman with an average of a cool 6° C during winter. The picturesque Nyon plage offset by Mont Blanc and white capped mountains in the horizon, makes it the perfect place setting for a winter lake swim. You can understand why you often see bathers in the lake either alone or with friends; a tranquil way to pass a morning or afternoon.

The Sauna

If you are not quite ready to take the plunge without a ‘pre-game’ warm-up, there is the beautifully designed Sauna at Nyon plage. The cabin is cleverly positioned to give the impression of actually being in the water. With a private balcony overlooking the lake, it is an inviting sanctuary allowing you moments of warmth and calm before, and in between the two to three recommended dips into the cold water outside.

It is an initiative created by the Association Des Bains de Trois Jetées and run by enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers creating spectacular winter moments of wellness guided by the lunar light.

Ideal to do alone, but even better with friends to encourage you with a little peer pressure (the good kind) to jump in. Then finish it all off with a calming cup of tea in a cosy, fire lit room.

The Sauna is open until April with some special events and early morning sauna sessions coming up. Check out their site for information on hours and prices. They are also raising funds for a new, bigger Sauna to continue spreading their winter magic in the future and would be delighted to receive donations.

Happy Winter Swimming!