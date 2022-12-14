Nyon has its own official beer! 1260 by Captaine Mousse

There’s a new beer on the block and it’s called 1260 – the official beer of Nyon! It’s no longer just exclusively about the local wines this region has to offer. The people of Nyon also want to drink beer at apéros and making sure it’s a local product is still important.

How did the project come about?

This was the incentive to launch a new project in collaboration with Levatura and with Nyon’s local “micro brasserie” Captaine Mousse. It was easier said than done because one of the main challenges was to create a fully local beer, and that meant the yeast had to be local too! The aim was to make a beer accessible to the public but also not too strong.

The process

Yeast can be made from flowers, seeds and plants. These were collected from the local area including Parc de la Môrache and the Château de Nyon. Several combinations were tested out, until a locally sourced winner, that worked well to make a beer was found.

Next, the Nyon brewery Captaine Mousse was to brew the beer. The ingredients of the beer can be varied to get different flavours, but yeast is not one of the elements that usually changes. Thankfully, the process was a success.

Finding a name

The local population were called on to suggest names for the new beer. 120 proposals for names were give and the following 3 final names were put to the vote:

La Mouss’à Nyon La 1260 La Noviodunum

The clear winner was 1260 – the Nyon postcode.

What type of beer is it?

It’s a pale ale made with Orge malté and light hop. In terms of flavour it is an easy-to-drink beer with little bitterness and a flavoursome aftertaste.

What will it be used for?

Official and local events mostly. 2,700 33cl bottles of the beer have been produced.

You can buy a pack of 3 bottles for 12CHF at the following places in Nyon:

So there you have it, another addition to the list of what makes Nyon so unique. Plus, it makes for an original Christmas present idea if you’re looking for inspiration. Cheers!