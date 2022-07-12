Support and help grow local vinotheque Le Capybara!

Le Capybara, located in the centre of Nyon has a selection of the finest local products. Now it’s time for them to grow and they need our support!

It is the independent “vinotheque” located on Rue de la Gare 36, near La Combe Centre. It aims to bring together lovers of “good things” in a pleasant space that allows for the discovery of products such as wines, local beers, spirits and other gastronomic products of quality.

Do you know Le Capybara?

It first opened its doors over 3 years ago and the owner, Andrea Schubauer graduated as an oenologist in 2010 with 10 plus years experience in the world of wine and fine products. It allowed him to build his network and knowledge of the local organic and bio-dynamic farming world and instil it as a philosophy for Le Capybara.

Favouring small producers from the Nyon region and beyond, he highlights the craftsmen, their personalities, and the artists behind each product. He is careful to promote producers who are sensitive to environmental aspects.

A crowdfunding campaign

If you’ve been to Le Capybara already, you may have heard Andrea Schubauer speak passionately about the various projects he has in mind but not yet been able to accomplish. He has been busy collecting the necessary authorisations and finally it’s time to take the next step! His mission is to revamp the shop and offer a tasting area with tables, a warm, inviting atmosphere, and wine tasting by the glass! He will also create opportunities to meet local winegrowers, Swiss brewers, small distillers; artisans of taste and all of life’s good things!

This will be a fantastic “after work” location to relax and enjoy good company and fine products.

What’s the crowdfunding actually funding?

Affordable wine by the glass to taste (around 5CHF per glass)

Update of the shop’s installations – bathrooms, ventilation and floor-leveling and tiling

Air conditioning and wall insulation

Security doors and storage lockers

For the full details and contribution options, have a look here

Participating in the crowdfunding will give you a share in the most expensive bottle of Chasselas in the world!

You buy a small part of an 18-litre bottle (Melchior) of Chasselas vinified by Domaine La Colombe in Féchy. Once the amount of 12,500 CHF collected, it will become the most expensive Chasselas in the world! An emblem of our Swiss viticulture and a collaboration with the Paccot family.

We look forward to seeing Le Capybara expand and offer Nyon a fantastic new wine tasting space!

You can follow the Le Capybara on Instagram, Facebook or sign up to the newsletter. Or have a look at their products online here.