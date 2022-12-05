The Lost Food Project needs volunteers this season!

Have you heard about The Lost Food Project (TLFP) Switzerland?

Many thanks to Cherie Fuehr for sharing the information about The Lost Food Project with us.

“We are a non-profit global organisation that rescues and redistributes quality, nutritious food and other essential non-food items that would otherwise go to waste. TLFP’s goal is to work towards zero hunger, zero food waste and zero carbon to help protect people and the planet.

The holiday spirit is all about giving. What better way to spread some cheer than by giving back?

We are currently recruiting volunteers for the following:

•Food Rescue Drivers to help with our donor partner Migros.

Most typically, this involves picking up food at a central location, sorting and delivering it to our warehouse or our charity partner food bank in Nyon. A vehicle is required.

Interested? Please contact info@thelostfoodproject.ch for more information.

Can’t volunteer right now?

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram to stay in the loop about events, initiatives, and more from TLFP.”