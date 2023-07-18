Beat the heat and discover the museum marvels of Nyon.

With Europe in the midst of a heatwave as well as the height of summer, it is important to find ways to cool down and keep cool. One fun and cultural way to do that and something Nyon has in abundance, is visit Museums. Our humble town of 23, 00 inhabitants boasts three exceptional and diverse museums.

The Roman Museum Le Musée romain de Nyon The Nyon Castle Le Château de Nyon The Lake Léman Museum Musée du Léman

All three museums are running temporary exhibitions that are a must-see and well worth skipping the beach or pool for an afternoon out of the summer sun.

Le Musée romain de Nyon presents Voix de Palmyre – representing the voices from here, there, yesterday and today who have known Palmyre in Syria. It is a temporary exhibition in partnership with the Institute of Archeology and Sciences of Antiquity of the University of Lausanne.

Aiming to restore the cultural memory of the site of Palmyre the exhibition is a link between past, present and future Palmyrie – one of the most symbolic cities of Ancient Syria and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In Roman times, it was an oasis on the silk road between Mesopotamia and the Mediterranean Sea.

Running until 1st October 2023. Discover more and visit the website.

Le Château de Nyon has a temporary exhibition with a collection of old posters running until 7th January 2024. All of the posters have a close link to Nyon and the region from the last 25 years and bring together different themes – food, beverages, companies and industries. A visual walk down memory lane rooted in local culture, tourism and entertainment with posters covering various subjects and in diverse styles from the 20th Century including the Merfen disinfectant and even the Paléo Festival is in there.

Visit the website for more information on the exhibition and upcoming guided tours.

Musée du Léman presents Ici, le lac ressemble à la mer – Here, the lake looks like the sea. Lake Geneva or Lake Léman has been the inspiration for many a song, painting, poem and other artistic expressions including this musical exhibition. Designed with Marc Aymon (singer-songwriter) and Cyrille Chatelain (painter) – 56 songs have been listed from the 19th – 21st centuries where you can listen to the sounds of the lake in a stunning musical experience. As an added bonus, 11 of the songs in the exhibition have been specially recorded and illustrated for an audio and visual book Chansons pour le Léman .

Running until February 18, 2024, visit the website for more information and special programmes.

Another Museum that is just on our doorstep, is the fantastic National Museum, Château de Prangins. With its extensive grounds, Kitchen Garden and Café du Château in neighbouring Prangins, it makes for a great day out.

Don’t forget the 12CHF pass to eight museums in the area.