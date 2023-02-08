Les Hivernales is coming. Don’t miss out this March!

Les Hivernales

It is the 13th edition of this edgy winter festival and it will be taking place over four days from Thursday 2nd March until Sunday 5th March 2023. Bringing you over 40 artists from different musical genres including Hardcore, Reggae and Rap. The festival will take place in 13 venues (many of which are free to attend) in between Nyon and Gland from Salle Communal and Usine à Gaz in Nyon to the Bull’s Pub in Gland. Click here for the full programme and tickets.

You can also become a volunteer for Les Hivernales – just sign up here.