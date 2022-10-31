Discover art all over Nyon for the Journée des Arts this Saturday 5th November

Arts Day in Nyon is back for its 4th edition and the programme looks fantastic. It is organised by the Development of the Plastic Arts Association and is a great cultural event making art accessible to everyone. Highlighting different styles from painting and sculpture, to photography and installations, it is bringing people and artists from all over together.

It is an exceptional opportunity for the public to visit artist’s studios and engage with them and their work. Museums and art galleries will also be open and holding special animations with free entrance.

The DAP Association sources artists and exhibition venues all throughout the year to bring an extensive programme showcasing the work of 48 artists for this years Journée des Arts, here in Nyon.

One of the featured artists is Laurence Kubski.

A Swiss photographer born in 1986. She studied at ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne (MA in Art Direction & BA in Graphic Design) and currently lives and works in Lausanne. Her artistic work is centred on the way people interact with animals in different cultures.

The event will be held all over Nyon but don’t worry about missing out on anything. Courtesy of Journée des Arts, there will be a free little train that will allow you to visit all of the exhibition venues. Experience art in all its forms in unusual and new spaces on your artistic journey.