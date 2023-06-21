Splish-Splash without the Scratch – How to Avoid Duck Fleas this Summer.

I had a fun and relaxing weekend spent at the Nyon plage, swimming in the fresh, cool waters of the lake, it was as perfect as it could be. Well almost. Until the onset of very red and very itchy spots. What was it? Yes you guessed it – the dreaded duck fleas or puces de canard of Lac Léman!

This is not a new issue and Living in Nyon has written about it before and would you believe it is one of our most searched for articles! So now that summer is officially here – why not add another one to the mix and hopefully save a few people from some discomfort in the process.

What is it?

Duck fleas or puces de canard is what is also known as swimmer’s itch. Contrary to its name, it is not actually caused by fleas but by the larvae of a parasite normally hosted by ducks in the lake. However, the parasite doesn’t always hit its duck target and instead latches onto the skin of swimmers. Once you are out of the water, the parasites will die pretty quickly but not before penetrating the skin and that is what causes small red bumps that resemble insect bites or a rash and can itch like crazy!

Tips to Avoid

Choose the right swimming spots: Avoid swimming for a long time in warm and shallow water and opt for areas with clearer water and good water circulation. Duck fleas are more likely to be found in stagnant or warmer waters, so if you are a good swimmer look for cooler and deeper areas of the lake to swim in. Stay away from floating clusters of small insects or areas with plants and vegetation on the water’s surface, they may indicate the presence of duck fleas. Shower straight after swimming to remove any duck fleas that may have attached to your skin. Towel dry vigorously – this should help get rid of any parasites on your body. Try using an insect repellent to create a protective barrier against duck fleas. Look for a water resistant repellent. Younger children can be more prone to duck fleas as they tend to play in the sand or in shallower waters so it is important to be extra vigilant once they are done. The rash or spots tend to only be on skin that has been exposed to the water, so any areas on the body covered by swimwear should be OK.

How to relieve symptoms

After swimming, you might feel itchy for just a few minutes. Sometimes, the itching can last for a few days or even up to a month. Avoid scratching too much, as it may cause a minor skin infection. If you do get duck fleas there are a few things you can do to help relieve the symptoms which usually go away by themselves.

Avoid scratching the affected area (hard we know!). Use a cream to alleviate severe itching, calamine lotion or aloe vera are great for their calming and cooling effects. You can also ask your pharmacist for recommendations. Take an antihistamine to help with the itching. Applying cold compresses can help ease any discomfort you may be experiencing. If your symptoms continue for over a month, it is advisable to seek medical advice and consult a doctor.

Let us know if you have anymore tips or tricks we can add to our list and let’s keep those pesky duck fleas at bay and enjoy a carefree summer at the lake!