Festival du Film Vert 2023

The Green Film Festival is back for its 18th edition. This growing festival will take place in nearly 80 towns across Switzerland and France including all the French-speaking cantons with more than 400 screenings of around 50 films. It will start on 4th March until 9th April 2023.

The Festival brings us an exciting programme of documentary screenings and events, presentations and debates on climate change and sustainability issues. Focusing on raising public awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging us to make changes in our lifestyles.

Here in Nyon, the festival will be held on Thursday 9th – 12th March, you can see the full programme and ticket information here.

Opening night is being funded by the Ville de Nyon to raise awareness of sustainability issues among the public with a free screening of Showing Climate: My Brain Goes Ostrich by Raphaël Hitier and Sylvie Deleule.

18:45 Thursday 9th March at Nyon Town Hall. Doors open from 18:30. Entry by registration.

Showing Climate: My Brain Goes Ostrich

Scientists are unanimous: climate catastrophe is imminent but it is avoidable! And we still do not react. How can this inertia in the face of urgency be explained? Are we programmed to hide in the face of the threat? What if the very functioning of our brain distracted us from making the right decisions? The latest advances in neuroscience, behavioral psychology or anthropology shed light on the contradictions and fears that inhabit us when it comes to changing our lifestyle habits.

After the screening there will be a discussion taking place with the presence of the following speakers:

Oriane Sarrasin – teacher and researcher in environmental psychology at the University of Lausanne and partner of the La Canopée project.

Alexia Rossé – coordinator at the Interior Transition Laboratory (EPER-AdC).

Nikola Sanz – psychologist and member of the Romand Ecopsychology Network.

Pascal Wagner-Egger – teacher-researcher in social psychology at the University of Fribourg and author of the book Beware of your brain.

There will also be an aperitif with vegan or vegetarian options made up of local products after the screening.

And if you can’t make any of the Nyon screenings you can look at the full programme available – there are 24 in Vaud alone!