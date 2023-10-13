La Bouquinerie – A New Chapter for Secondhand Books at Gland Train Station

Imagine a bright, welcoming space filled with rows of beautifully organised books, creating an atmosphere that feels more like a trendy bookstore than a traditional secondhand shop. Now, step into La Bouquinerie, the fresh face of secondhand bookstores, located on the platform of Gland train station. Karine, one of the founders, shared how La Bouquinerie came into existence and their vision.

This incredible transformation from the old CFF office into a literary haven was born out of a passion project by a dedicated committee of five driven individuals plus volunteers. They translated their vision into a reality within just three months, opening their doors to the public on September 6th 2023.

A Haven for Book Lovers

La Bouquinerie has a simple yet impactful mission: to provide a platform where readers and book enthusiasts can find quality literature at incredibly reasonable prices. The bookstore accepts book donations from the public, which are then carefully sorted to ensure high-quality offerings. Prices for the books start as low as CHF 1 and range up to CHF 6, making them very affordable.

While the majority of books are in French, La Bouquinerie also dedicates shelves to titles in English, German, and Spanish and other languages. They have plans to expand their selection of foreign language books as well as having specific days dedicated to books in each language in the future. Non-fiction titles are also available, in limited quantities, covering various topics like travel, biographies, and health.

More Than Just a Bookstore

La Bouquinerie is more than just a bookstore; it’s a community hub. The committee and growing team of volunteers are always eager to welcome visitors and make their experience memorable. The shop currently operates four days a week, with plans to expand based on volunteer availability. The goal is to always have two volunteers present during operating hours.

Their commitment to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of the bookstore. From the secondhand bookshelves to the repurposed rug, they’ve crafted a space that’s not only eco-friendly but has a modern and inviting atmosphere. Unlike traditional secondhand bookstores, its bright and contemporary look changes the stereotypical image of dusty, old bookshops.

A Place for Creativity and Learning

Looking ahead, La Bouquinerie aims to offer a space for creativity and learning. A smaller room within the store will soon host workshops, where adults and children can explore various art forms. These workshops will focus on paper-based crafts and recycling projects, showing that books don’t have to be discarded once they’ve been read. Even books too old to sell can be transformed into beautiful objects. It’s all about demonstrating the value of sustainability and durability.

In addition to workshops, they are also open to hosting various events in the space. They hope to collaborate with the English-speaking community in particular, providing a venue for language exchanges and other gatherings. Ultimately, they aim to create a hub that contributes positively to the community. A place where people can gather, learn, and create.

Get Involved

La Bouquinerie welcomes book donations, emphasizing the importance of good quality books. Those that don’t meet the selling criteria are either given away or repurposed.

La Bouquinerie invites you to join them as they’re actively seeking volunteers to support their operations and expand their opening hours. As an annual subscriber to the “Les Amis de la Bouquinerie” association, you’ll contribute to the growth of this literary gem. Subscription rates are CHF 30 per year or CHF 50 per year per couple or family.

Opening Hours

Wednesday: 15:00 – 19:00

Thursday: 09:00 – 12:00 / 15:00 – 19:00

Friday: 15:00 – 19:00

Saturday: 09:00 – 12:00

La Bouquinerie is more than just a bookstore; it’s a community-driven initiative with a passion for books and sustainability. Whether you’re a book lover, an advocate for sustainability, or simply looking for a cozy spot to wait for your train – consider paying them a visit, donating your books, or becoming a member to support their mission.