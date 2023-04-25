Visions du Réel – Documentaries now showing in Nyon. Something for everyone

The temporary seating is installed, the banners are up, the programme is out and Visions du Réel, one of Switzerland’s prestigious documentary film festivals has now started. There are films being screened from morning to night until the 30th April.

Many films are in English or subtitled in English and there’s something for everyone. How about “Full Tank” being screened on Wednesday at 11:00? Synopsis: Esteban, a Swiss entrepreneur, dreams of taking part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A dream he turns into reality resulting in him competing alongside professional drivers.

Or what about “Samuel and the Light?” Snyopsis: Until the “Light For All” project came along, the inhabitants of Ponta Negra, Brazil, had always lived without electricity. Vinícius Girnys spent six years among them. A gentle yet searing portrait of a changing village, oscillating between shots filmed by candlelight and fireworks imported by the influx of tourists. Screening Wednesday at 18:15 and Friday at 15:15 at the Usine à Gaz.

Or simply go along to the festival, have a coffee or a meal and enjoy the atmosphere! The full online programme is here or a printed programme available at the festival itself.