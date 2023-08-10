Far° Festival, Nyon 2023 – Where Art Comes Alive.

FAR° FESTIVAL DES ARTS VIVANTS (living arts) starts today 09.08.2023 – 19.08.2023. The festival has been held in August in Nyon for over 30 years. Its mission is based on 3 lines of action creation, artistic guidance and mediation.

Through unique performances, it has been exploring the fields of theatre, dance, performance and many other innovative forms of art.. Aimed at all types of audiences, the event has become a major place to meet and take in the very essence of the performing arts.

This year the festival is exploring the possibilities of otherness through the spellbinding magic of metamorphosis with four routes to help you navigate the different shows and performances. Each one promises to put our senses to the test through immersive, spectacular,intense, funny and thought-provoking experiences…

You can check out the full programme (in French). The ticketing is based on a ‘pay what you can’ system where you have a choice of ticket price.

SYMPA CHF 15.-

SUPER CHF 20.-

SENSASS CHF 30.-

There are also open-air concerts and parties, creative workshops you can enjoy for free.