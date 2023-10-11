Unleash Your Inner Performer: The World of Improv with new group UnscriptedNyon

Are you ready to step into the spotlight and explore the world of improvisation right here in Nyon? UnscriptedNyon, founded by seasoned improv maestros John Mikton, Derek Hill, and Shahin Tavakoli, is your ticket to a world of creativity, laughter, and community.

In this article we bring you the essence of our interview with John Mikton, one of the founding trio, who shared his insights into the exciting journey of improv and how UnscriptedNyon came to life. Say Yes, and sign up here today.

John and Shahin crossed paths during their respective improv journeys at Association Vaudois des Ligues d’Improvisation (AVLI), where they were part of Improv Nyon. After a year, they decided to embark on a new adventure, fueled by a shared passion for improv. People expressed a longing for English improv, and John and Shahin along with Derek were determined to fill that gap. There are a significant number of French improv teams in Canton Vaud and Geneva but the English-speaking community needed its own stage and so, UnscriptedNyon was created.

Discovering the Art of Improv

Improvisation is a unique art form that thrives on openness, acceptance, listening, and trust. John describes four fundamental components of improv:

Openness and Acceptance: There is no room for judgment. It’s all about saying “Yes, and…” and embracing every idea without hesitation. Listening to Hear: Good listening is key. It’s about truly understanding what your fellow performers are saying and building on their words. Collaboration: It’s not a one-person show. Improv thrives on group dynamics, where everyone feels safe and included, and trust is paramount. Trust: Building trust takes time. Improv is about throwing yourself into the unknown, trusting your fellow performers, and creating something amazing together.

Improv is more than just a performance; it’s a journey of self-discovery, creativity, and community building.

Creating a Safe Space

Improv provides a safe haven for those seeking a creative outlet and a chance to explore new ways of communicating. It’s a space where you can pause, reflect, and step out of your comfort zone in a supportive environment. The routines and sketches in improv are not just fun; they can be emotionally rewarding. Through movement and words, participants build a community and develop tools to navigate the complexities of life.

John explained that in Luxembourg where he spent 5 years as part of an improv troupe, a few of the members were there with a prescription from their doctor – using improv as a form of therapy for burnout or anxiety.

UnscriptedNyon’s Approach

Unlike French Canadian improv where you compete in a hockey rink with a referee and strict rules and routines, UnscriptedNyon focuses on theatre and improv games. The goal is not competition but rather a creative exploration in a carefree, safe environment. UnscriptedNyon offers a more relaxed, fun, and expressive experience. And yes, they’re open to the idea of future shows at British pubs in the area!

Building Community Through Improv

UnscriptedNyon is free and open to all adults. It’s about exploring a new medium and being spontaneous. Through improv, you’ll not only have a blast but also gain valuable insights into effective communication, body language, and collaboration. Improv groups often become tight-knit communities where personal lives remain separate, but trust and camaraderie flourish. It’s a space where you can leave your daily burdens at the door and embrace the present moment.

If you’re curious about improv, seeking a creative outlet, or simply looking to have some fun, UnscriptedNyon invites you to join their growing community.

Say Yes, and sign up here today.

Limited number of members so sign up fast

When: Every Wednesday 19:30 – 21:30

Where: Maison de quartier de la Redoute, Chem. de la Redoute 12, 1260 Nyon

Things to bring: indoor shoes to change into for each session

** There is no fee or cost for UnscriptedNyon but they will ask for a donation in June and Dec to give to La Redoute Mason du Quartier toward the cleaning of the space.