Living in Nyon

Articles, news, events, all about living in the town and surrounding area.

Next in Nyon: week 29th November to 5th December

by Leave a Comment

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

Noël au coeur des Vignes – Domaine Beauregard

Le Domaine Beauregard, a family owned winery located in Rolle, invites us to their Christmas Market on Saturday 4th December, 10:00 – 22:00. Enjoy local artisans, musicians, Gospel music, Christmas lights and scents that will make this day magical. A great chance to do your Christmas shopping as well!

  • Wine Tasting 
  • Discover their Cuvées de Nöel.
  • Free Gospel concert at 17:00 and 20:00 with the talented Gwen Thomas.
  • A photo exhibition by Jonas Hangartner.
  • Cutouts on metal and paper with artist, Réhane Favereau.
  • Different stands of local producers.
  • Braziers, Swedish logs and heated parasols for your comfort!

Food on offer: Malakoffs, foie gras, Vaud planchettes, soup, waffles, mulled wine and Christmas tea.

This event is without a COVID certificate as consumption is authorised outside.

Domaine Beauregard – Christmas Market

Copyright: Domaine Beauregard

Open tickets:

Neighbouring ski Station des Rousses is hosting the World Cup Cross Country Skiing in January 2022. Tickets on sale HERE

Copyright: World Cup Station des Rousses

Paléo 2022 is creating such a buzz after being cancelled two years in a row. The line up has already been announced and tickets are on sale HERE.

Copyright: Paléo

Remember…still going on!

Cinderella Nyon

Opera-rock Final Destination show.

Copyright: www.LeTag.ch

Noël au Château de Prangins

There are four great workshops on at the Château de Prangins this Christmas season every Saturday until 18th December. Full of History, crafts and yummy Christmas snacks. For children aged 6 to 10 years old in both English and French. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance so be sure to reserve here fast. 

Noël au Château Prangins
Photo: Seema

Coming soon…

Nyon Christmas Market – mid December

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Partners





livinginnyon

Sign up to get our weekly newsletter