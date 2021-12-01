Next in Nyon: week 29th November to 5th December

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Noël au coeur des Vignes – Domaine Beauregard

Le Domaine Beauregard, a family owned winery located in Rolle, invites us to their Christmas Market on Saturday 4th December, 10:00 – 22:00. Enjoy local artisans, musicians, Gospel music, Christmas lights and scents that will make this day magical. A great chance to do your Christmas shopping as well!

Wine Tasting

Discover their Cuvées de Nöel

Free Gospel concert at 17:00 and 20:00 with the talented Gwen Thomas.

A photo exhibition by Jonas Hangartner.

Cutouts on metal and paper with artist, Réhane Favereau.

Different stands of local producers.

Braziers, Swedish logs and heated parasols for your comfort!

Food on offer: Malakoffs, foie gras, Vaud planchettes, soup, waffles, mulled wine and Christmas tea.

This event is without a COVID certificate as consumption is authorised outside.

Domaine Beauregard – Christmas Market

Open tickets:

Neighbouring ski Station des Rousses is hosting the World Cup Cross Country Skiing in January 2022. Tickets on sale HERE

Paléo 2022 is creating such a buzz after being cancelled two years in a row. The line up has already been announced and tickets are on sale HERE.

Remember…still going on!

Cinderella Nyon

Opera-rock Final Destination show.

Noël au Château de Prangins

There are four great workshops on at the Château de Prangins this Christmas season every Saturday until 18th December. Full of History, crafts and yummy Christmas snacks. For children aged 6 to 10 years old in both English and French. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance so be sure to reserve here fast.

Coming soon…

Nyon Christmas Market – mid December