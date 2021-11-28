Sting, Rag’nBone man, Maxime le Forestier, Metronomy and more at Paléo 2022

On Weds 1st December at noon, single-day tickets will go on sale for Paléo festival which will be on 19th -24th July 2022.

The line-up, revealed last week, includes a mixture of music genres including: hard rock on Tuesday with Kiss, Celtic punk on Tuesday with the Dropkick Murphys, solo artist Sting, soul/blues artist Rag’nBone man and electro pop Metronomy on Wednesday, reggae on Thursday with Third World and Queen Omega, legendary French musician Maxime le Forestier on Saturday, Cuban Funk on Sunday and much more. See full line up here.

The joy of Paléo is that you can often discover new artists at this festival that you may have never have heard of before. It’s one of Europe’s biggest music festivals and there’s always something for everyone. With hundreds of food stalls, temporary restaurants, light installations, street entertainment, it’s worth getting a ticket just for the atmosphere alone!

A reminder that tickets usually sell out very fast (the virtual queue starts at 11:45) so don’t miss out! Click here.

In the meantime, here are two videos from two bands playing at Paléo next year – Cima Funk from Cuba and Metronomy from the UK, just to get you in the mood!