Schilliger’s magical Christmas market is back

The Schilliger Garden Centre’s Christmas market is here until Christmas Eve and is open every Sunday until 12th December. With beautiful decorations, stunning displays and fun activities, there is plenty to keep us all entertained.

Every year the garden centre comes up with new and magical ways to get us into the Christmas spirit. Once again, the decor transports us into another world. There are also plenty of activities to take advantage of.

The Christmas market is already up and will remain there until 24th of December.

Decorate and personalise your own Christmas tree baubles! Running until Thursday 9th December (09:00-18:00)

Create your own Christmas wreath. Sunday 5th December (10:00 – 17:00)

Father Christmas is coming to visit too! He will be there from 10:00 until 16:00 on Sunday 12th December.

There is more than enough to keep you busy at Schilliger; roam around the store and be inspired this Festive season. Shop for Christmas decorations and gifts, and then make a stop at Café Agnès before bringing some of the magic home with you. If you’re looking for tips on how to decorate the Christmas tree, here is some handy advice from the experts (in French) themselves!