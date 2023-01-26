Monday 23rd January 2023 was National Handwriting Day in the US. Established in 1977 on the birthday of America’s famous writer, John Hancock. A fitting time then for Oak Hill in Nyon to hold the first in their speaker series for 2023 on this topical subject.

Handwriting in a Digital Age – why it still matters and how adults can help?

It can be hard to motivate children to write when they do not see its relevance and spend most of their time in front of a screen. Parent and teachers may also find it difficult to persuade reluctant children to persevere with what seems like a challenging task. This webinar will provide a wealth of ideas to help solve some of these issues by:

• Discussing the prerequisites needed for handwriting.

• Identifying the most common difficulties.

• Addressing why it is worth persevering with handwriting.

• Examining whether/when children should use cursive writing or typing.

Seminar Details

Presented by Vera Popovich, Occupational Therapist and co-director of Ergo-Leman Sar.

Thursday 2nd February 2023.

18.00-19.15 – ‘live’ via Zoom.

Cost 35CHF.

This seminar is open to all – if you are interested in joining, you can register at education@oakhill.ch. For more information on Oak Hill and the programme they offer visit their website here.

Read our previous article on Oak Hill helping to find the right support for you if you are concerned about your child’s reading skills.