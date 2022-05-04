Discover more about Oak Hill – supporting students who learn differently

In 2006, Oak Hill based in Nyon, opened its doors to students in the Geneva and Vaud region. Using an evidence-based programme to assist individuals with reading, writing, maths and/or dyslexia, ADHD; they have successfully served the community for 15 years and are celebrating this special anniversary in 2022!

Oak Hill’s Head Teacher, Patricia Spencer, is very happy to share this occasion with the community. “We are delighted to have reached our 15th year serving children who learn differently! 2022 marks a special milestone for us and we look forward to supporting those with dyslexia and ADHD for many years to come. Happy birthday Oak Hill”.

Let’s take a deeper look into their methodology to see how they support those who learn differently.

Their Mission

Oak Hill’s main aim is to help students reach their true potential. Through understanding, appropriate instruction and determination, they work to transform students into confident, resilient, and independent learners.

As a not-for-profit programme, Oak Hill provides individualised learning instruction for students between 7 and 14 years of age. Their unique half-day programme is taught in English, providing students with three 50-minute lessons in reading, writing and mathematics.

The Unique Oak Hill Methodology

Using multi-sensory methods based on the work of Dr Samuel Orton and Anna Gillingham, lessons are systematic, explicit, and structured – providing students with frequent opportunities to review work, ask questions and ‘overlearn’ content.

As the only European replication of the Hill Learning Center programme in North Carolina, Oak Hill uses evidence-based materials to best support students who learn differently. The methodology is unique, as it is individualised and ensures that students develop confidence in their abilities, whilst they gradually progress to more complex material.

What Sets Oak Hill’s Programme Apart?

The short answer is – it works! With four students to one teacher, the child’s well-being and development is the central focus of each lesson. Classes are also multi-sensory and individually differentiated – in addition, fast paced lessons ensure no time is wasted!

In reading, writing and maths each lesson covers the following components each and every day – nothing gets in the way of learning at Oak Hill!

Reading – oral skills, phonological awareness, decoding practice, fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary development.

Writing – spoken language skills, oral/written spelling, handwriting, copying/dictation and writing composition skills across different genres.

Maths – oral articulation/recall of ideas, place value, multiplication/division fluency, problem solving and computation skills.

In addition, Oak Hill also works to develop each students’ executive functioning and social skills. For example, by working on topics such as study skills (homework), building resilience, making friends, giving and receiving feedback, developing self-esteem and confidence.

Working With Schools In The Region

Oak Hill is proud to work with all Anglophone and Bilingual International Schools in the Lac Léman region – they are always ready to support students who need their expertise!

Across the years, they have supported some home-schooled students, as well over 120 students from a range of schools, including:

British School of Geneva

Collège du Léman

Ecolint (La Châtaigneraie, Campus des Nations, La Grande Boissière)

Geneva English School

Haut Lac

International School of Lausanne

Institut International de Lancy

La Côte International School

La Découverte

Mosaic

Ecole Moser

Inquiries

Finally, a little bit of fun:

One of their Oak Hill alumni students created this intricate and creative artwork to help celebrate their special anniversary. See if you can you find the following 15 words or items: dyslexia, ADHD, Oak Hill, comprehension, Sumdog, Mr W, Mrs Spencer, Ms Fogarty, Jo, multiplication, library, digital time, a ruler, Sumdog and a smiley emoji.