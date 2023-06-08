Your opinion matters to us! Take our quick survey on Living in Nyon.

Every so often it is important for us to check in with you to make sure that the Living in Nyon website is still bringing you content that you enjoy and are interested in.

We have a quick 5 minute survey for you to complete with simple and easy questions that will help us better understand the type of content you enjoy and what you would like to see more of.

The survey is anonymous and you have until the end of July to complete it. We will publish the results of the survey at the end of the summer break. We will also give an early quick peek of the results that have come in so far at our Get-Together next week. So please do join us for that too as we would love to meet as many of you in person over an apéro.

Thank you for your continued support. We do so appreciate it and hope that you, the international community enjoy Living in Nyon as much as we do.

Go to the Survey