Join us for a Living in Nyon get-together and a chance to connect.

The Living in Nyon team are getting together before the Summer Break and would love it if our readers would join us. It is a chance to connect, exchange ideas and just get to know you better!

When: Thursday 15th June 2023

Time: 17:00 – 19:00

Where: Le Saint-Jean outside bar (next to Perdtemps car park). Rue Saint-Jean 22, Nyon

Sign up for the event so we know how many of you lovely people to expect.

We will also give you a quick sneak peek of the results of our survey so please do take a moment to complete it.

See you there!

For any questions email us at livinginnyon@gmail.com

