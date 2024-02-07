Who is the lucky winner of Prêt à Parler’s French Learning Bundle?

In our previous article on Prêt à Parler, the French language school, they generously offered one of our lucky readers the prize of a French Language Bundle for simply filling out a 3 minute quick survey! Well, they have drawn a name and…. (drum roll please)

The winner of the prize is Iain Stewart!

Congratulations Iain and Good Luck on your French Language Journey!

Iain told us,

Wow! Lucky me! Thank you Living in Nyon and thank you Prêt à Parler. Having only recently started to live in Nyon, I will do my best to learn French over the next year with these free courses!

Here’s a reminder of what was included in Iain’s prize. The bundle includes:

– 12-month access to Preparation for the fide test e-course (value 1,055 CHF)

– 12-month access to French For Everyday Life (value 679 CHF)

– 12-month access to French Toolbox (value 499 CHF)

– BONUS Access to their Signature Swiss French Test

Prêt à Parler are launching their new group conversations soon and the registration period is now open.

You can Register Here

Read the full article for all the details and our interview with founder Isabelle to discuss the benefits and difficulties of learning French here in Swiss Romandie.