Embracing French with Prêt à Parler – Join the Club, Win a Prize, and Learn with Joy

By this time of the year, most New Year’s resolutions are a distant memory – exercise more, do dry January, eat less sugar and an important one for many expats living in the region – learn French! Being able to communicate in French is not only a gateway to seamless integration but also a key to unlocking the cultural nuances and making a connection with the vibrant community of this Swiss region.
Changes to the rules means that in order to apply for or renew a Permit B or C, or to pursue naturalisation, candidates must have a certain level of French and are required to undergo the FIDE language test as part of the application process – vital for securing long-term residency or citizenship.
Isabelle Nicolas is the founder of language school Prêt à Parler (ready to talk). Having run all classes online, the school is adding a face-to-face proposition in the form of group lessons. Quite frankly some of us really need this in-person connection after the explosion of online learning from pandemic times.
I sat down with Isabelle to talk about why she thinks it’s so important to learn the language of the country you are staying in. It can be a tough and daunting experience, learning a new language later on in life but Isabelle’s goal is to help her students tackle it head on, with a joyful and determined approach.
Read on for an exciting offer for all of our readers – the chance to win a French Learning Bundle!
From Canada to Switzerland
Club de Conversation is 750 CHF per participant for 15 sessions which will run from 19 February to 18 June 2024, with a minimum of 5 participants. The total price paid per participant will decrease with each extra participant, with a maximum of 12 participants. If you would like to join the group classes you can reserve your spot here.
Don’t forget to fill out the survey! We will announce the lucky winner in our next newsletter.
Leave a Reply