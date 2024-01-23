Embracing French with Prêt à Parler – Join the Club, Win a Prize, and Learn with Joy

Isabelle Nicolas, a trained opera singer from Quebec, Canada, has a deep love for languages and not only mastered her native French but also delved into English, German, and Italian during her opera studies. She always knew that one day she would live in Europe. Destiny played its part, as her journey moved her from Canada to Germany, then to Switzerland, when the father of her children landed a job here. Nyon, with its blend of nature and city vibes, eventually became her chosen home.

As her teaching, a side interest during her opera career, began to take centre stage, her love for languages coupled with her love of human connection led her to establish her language school Prêt à Parler. Isabelle’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident, “When I found out that it was not too difficult to start a business, I thought, why work for another company? I’m just going to start my own.” The shift to online classes occurred during her first pregnancy, and built into a thriving community and a team of dedicated teachers she calls family.

Talking about the importance of learning French as a bridge connecting language, culture, and community, she underlines the necessity of language for breaking social barriers and truly becoming part of the Swiss community, drawing from her own journey of adaptation from Quebec French to Swiss French.

“I think if you don’t speak the local language, you will never feel fully integrated. You stay in your little bubble which is very easy to do.”

Club De Conversation: Your Little Breath of French Air!

Club de Conversation, the series of group conversation classes are designed to infuse a breath of fresh air into the language-learning process. “Club de Conversation is about the joy of learning. It’s not just fun; it’s practical. You can use it right away.”

Acknowledging the stress of learning a new language, Isabelle shares her pragmatic approach. “When you’re an expat, you come here, what do you want to do? Learn to express yourself quickly.” Her focus on practical language skills is designed to keep learners, no matter their age, motivated and engaged, ensuring that every lesson serves a purpose.

“When you learn, if you don’t learn with joy, you will do it because you have to, but you won’t learn as well. It has to be enjoyable.” Isabelle focuses on teaching practical skills that serve expats in their daily lives, ensuring that the learning process is not only enriching but immediately applicable.

Isabelle talks us through the matchmaking process between student and teacher and stresses the importance of compatibility, “The teacher makes all the difference. If you get along well with the person, you want to learn more.” It is important to match students with teachers who share similar schedules, learning methods, and personalities, creating an environment that feels like an extension of a familial community.

Isabelle is committed to understanding each student’s learning style. Her students’ personal story, goals, and preferences in order to tailor a learning plan that aligns with their individual needs. Everyone has a unique learning personality.

“I get to know all of my clients. It’s really important. I call all the new inquiries. And then I want to know them.”

A Joyful Approach to Learning

The Club de Conversation, is a place for learners to interact, speak, and feel comfortable. “It’s not always possible to feel safe, relaxed or comfortable in a very big group.”

It’s in these smaller, more personalised settings that Prêt à Parler aims to create a sense of belonging, encouraging learners to share, laugh, and connect with both the language and their fellow learners. Corrections are kept to a minimum during the class to maintain the natural flow of conversation.

“I’m not going to be the one who says you did it wrong or didn’t use the right word. I let you speak so I don’t interrupt your flow.” Students can express themselves freely without the fear of constant correction with notes given after class.

