What else is new at Paléo 2022?

The 45th edition of the Paléo Music Festival starts today and after a two year break they are back, new and improved with some big changes and some cool innovations.

There are two brand new stages – the Véga which has replaced Les Arches stage and a new area and stage named Belleville. There is also a Sphère Mobilère sound and visual immersion installation this year. Read more about these new features in our article here.

NO Cash

There is no more cash at Paléo! Payments will only be accepted via debit or credit card or app. No worries if you only have cash with you – there is a prepaid system that allows you to deposit cash at exchange banks on site where staff will provide you with a card or bracelet. There is also an option to load up cash online. Simply create a No Cash Account and with the unique number on your card or bracelet, add an amount of your choice. At the end of the night you can also reclaim any remaining balance on your account either in-person at the exchange banks or online. Simple!

Blockchain Ticketing

There is a blockchain ticketing system in place this year which means that your tickets are more secure and less likely to lead to the problems of fake tickets. Tickets are still transferable but more easily and securely. You can download the Paleo Tickets App on Apple or Google Play which will store all your tickets and allow you to transfer tickets too.

Washable Dishes

Paléo being sustainability conscious have introduced a washable and returnable dishes system. A fantastic way to reduce the amount of single use waste. Similar to returning your cups in the past you can now return your dishes too at return points all around the food stands. Only the cutlery is non-returnable. Hopefully this will reduce the number of overflowing bins. Paleo encourage you bring your own water bottles or dishes too. Especially in this heat!

Every year Paleo chooses a Charity Partner and this year they have chosen two. Both have stands on-site which you can pay a visit to.

Sunflower

A Swiss non-profit association committed to carrying out activities to support humanitarian projects.

Support of Ukrainian children in Switzerland and in Ukraine

Medical and paramedical aid in Switzerland and Ukraine

Various social projects in Switzerland and Ukraine

To find out more about Sunflower or to donate click here.

Terre Des Hommes

Every child in the world has the right to a childhood.

Since 1960 Terre des hommes (Tdh) is the leading Swiss organisation for children’s aid and is active in more than 30 countries. They focus on maternal and children’s health as well as child migration and access to justice. Learn more about this charity or make a donation here.

Quartier Libre

This renamed free access space is the place to be if you don’t have tickets to Paléo but still want to soak up the atmosphere. There are food and craft stands, four themed bars and lots of entertainment and games. The best bit is, it’s open from 11am to 4am and to everyone – the party doesn’t stop! Located between the Festival and the Campsite.

More to come on Living in Nyon on the Village du Monde dedicated to the region of West Africa this year.

If you don’t have tickets, 1,500 are released each morning for the day of at 09:00 (virtual waiting line opens at 08:45) only on paleo.ch.

So whether you’re getting to Paléo by train, foot, bike or horse – enjoy! (Don’t forget your water bottle and sunscreen).