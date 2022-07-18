Check out the cool, new Paléo 2022

News stages, new areas, Paléo opens tomorrow!

The weather may be far from cool right now, however, there are many cool, new innovations for Paléo 2022.

One of them is the big, new Véga stage (named after the brightest star in the constellation).

Different genres of music will be played on this stage which is situated in the north of the site and replaces Les Arches stage. There’s also a viewing platform with a bar right in front. The reason for this shifting around of stages and venues is due to the construction of the new NStCM (Nyon-St. Cergue-La Cure train) depot next door to the Paléo grounds.

At the Paléo press conference, founder and president of the festival, Daniel Rossellat, explained that there had been lots of planning with many ideas thrown around on how to arrange the stages and they hope festival goers will like the new look!

Party on in Belleville

Belleville is another new brand new area waiting to be discovered. This will be completely dedicated to electronic music. When this stage (photo below) is lit up at night, it’s bound to be impressive.

Music will play in between scheduled shows for a non-stop party!

Photo above – Seema Sharma

The Sphère Mobilère may look like a small tent from the outside, but once you enter, you will find deckchairs where you can escape the heat, sit back and relax and enjoy a short digital show and where you can ascend the Matterhorn without leaving your seat! Check out a sneak short preview in the video below.

Photo above – Seema Sharma

We will be reporting back soon on what to expect in this year’s Village du Monde. Don’t forget we have stories and lots more photos on Instagram and Facebook.

Not got tickets yet?

1500 tickets will be on sale every morning of the Festival at 09:00 (virtual waiting line opening at 08:45 ), for the same evening: Tuesday morning sale for Tuesday tickets, Wednesday morning sale for Wednesday tickets and so on!

Please note: Sale only on paleo.ch. No tickets will be on sale at the Festival ticket offices.