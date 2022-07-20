West Africa comes to Nyon at Paléo

While roving reporter Seema was checking out bands across the grounds on the first night of Paléo, Catherine went straight up to the Dôme tent in the Village du Monde to see Santrofi.

This collective of young talented musicians from Ghana, arrived on stage, initially to a very small audience (many festival goers had gravitated towards the Kiss concert), but after the band struck up their first few notes, the vibe and the music began to attract folk to the tent.

Not before long, people were moving to the band’s funk and Afrobeats. Santrofi livened up the Dôme in style, and despite the ever-present heat, the dancing continued, see video below.

The Dôme tent in the Village du Monde is always a good place to check out new bands from across the globe. It’s a great opportunity to discover new styles of music. This year, the music comes from West Africa and the decor of this zone reflects this.

Santrofi in the Dome tent from Catherine on Vimeo.

Santrofi in concert.