A Scorching Day One at Paléo sealed with a Hot KISS.

Day One was a scorcher but that didn’t stop people from having a good time yesterday! A buzz in the air on the little red train from Nyon, packed at 5pm. Hot and sweltering, someone is blasting KISS I was made for loving you out of speakers in anticipation for later. Passengers exchanging information on how the no cash system works and who’s on the line-up.
People are braving the heat wandering around taking it all in. It’s been a while since the festival has been back so many are just getting their bearings, kids in tow sporting neon ear protectors.
At the Village du Monde I caught the last song Lost Zion by Arka’n Asrafokor, a Togolese metal band who had a crowd rocking out already. A slight glitch with the drummer but with loud encouraging cheers they soon get going again and as the sound blasts through the Dôme, heads starting bobbing! Bit too heavy for me but a great start to the Village du Monde’s stage focusing on music from the West African region this year. Read more here.
