A Scorching Day One at Paléo sealed with a Hot KISS.

Walking past the Club Tent there is a touch of theatrics going on inside with Silver Dust performing their own style of Gothic Rock – they have drawn quite the crowd who are rocking out to the displays of theatre mixed in with the music.

At the Village du Monde I caught the last song Lost Zion by Arka’n Asrafokor, a Togolese metal band who had a crowd rocking out already. A slight glitch with the drummer but with loud encouraging cheers they soon get going again and as the sound blasts through the Dôme , heads starting bobbing! Bit too heavy for me but a great start to the Village du Monde’s stage focusing on music from the West African region this year. Read more here.

People are braving the heat wandering around taking it all in. It’s been a while since the festival has been back so many are just getting their bearings, kids in tow sporting neon ear protectors.

Day One was a scorcher but that didn’t stop people from having a good time yesterday! A buzz in the air on the little red train from Nyon, packed at 5pm. Hot and sweltering, someone is blasting KISS I was made for loving you out of speakers in anticipation for later. Passengers exchanging information on how the no cash system works and who’s on the line-up.

The sun is starting to go down over the Jura hills and more and more people are coming in with a high energy and the sea of bobbing heads grows.

Situated near the Paléo entrance, the Belleville area gives an inviting welcome. Plus, plenty of food stalls and drinks to keep you busy while you enjoy the music. The Le Versus bar is a good spot to overlook the stage and stalls, with a beer in hand.

Just across the way, down to the new Belleville area and stage and the vibe is immediately chill. Electro Reggae blasting out from Mungo’s Hi Fi bringing the soundsytem culture out of Scotland to Paléo. Lots of dancing in the late sun as the audience relax and sway to the beat as Bike Rider comes on.

https://livinginnyon.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TURNSTILE1.mp4 Meanwhile at the Véga stage the band Turnstile are in full effect. In front of the stage a thick smoke of dust being pulled up into the air as the crowd are jumping. A good spot to oversee the stage are bars Le Baratin and Le Tagada on the top level. https://livinginnyon.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TURNSTILE2.mp4 A special moment for the last song of the Turnstile set as the lead singer makes his way into the crowd with his microphone stand. Immediately the song starts and the crowd moves in a fast whirlpool surrounding him. Suddenly everyone has their phones out looking on in awe trying to capture this electric moment as he asks them to Shake it up! Brilliant end to their set, with a shift in energy to a more emotional moment as he delights fans by hugging and thanking them to claps and cheers as he makes his way back to the stage.

A swift walk back down to the Grande Scène stage but first a quick climb up the Mobilière Tower to catch the beginning of Dropkick Murphys – soft Celtic tones lull you in before the energy goes straight up to 100! The first act on this stage for two years with aptly named track The Boys are Back! The boys are back and they’re definitely looking for trouble with the banjo, accordion and bagpipes too! The Grande Scène crowd normally taking a while to build was in full throttle as was La Terrasse – full and rocking out! Dropkick Murphys have a great energy on stage, engaging the crowd who are definitely up for it – you can’t help but dance along. Spot the crowdsurfer going for it during their set. -M- at the Véga stage. The bars are packed and the floor is shaking as people are dancing away. Shaking off the last two years, they have definitely remembered how to party at Paléo! You can’t even squeeze past to get a better spot. It doesn’t matter, people are enjoying from wherever they are standing. Electric, colourful lights light up the stage. A very appreciative and receptive crowd enjoying the groove! Funky, good vibes only! https://livinginnyon.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/M-.mp4 Back to Belleville to catch O.B.F. and Charlie P and Sr Wilson. The bass immediately hits you and runs right through your body. Lyrical experts on an electric stage. The back drop of the Bellevue stage at night – impressive! The crowd is thoroughly into it going wild when the bass drops. Charlie P and Sr Wilson showing their great lyrical flow over O.B.F.’s upcoming track. Reggae Dub at its finest. O.B.F. thanks the crowd and Sr Wilson tells the crowd Merci beaucoup. Love. They have a great energy on stage and it’s all jokes and love. https://livinginnyon.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/VID20220719222730.mp4