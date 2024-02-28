Unveiling Oak Hill’s Digital Revamp

Look who just got a digital facelift! Oak Hill, a centre of excellence at the heart of tailored learning, has unveiled its sleek new website, inviting parents, alumni, and curious minds to explore their methodology.

With a focus on updating and refreshing the design, Oak Hill aimed to present their story in a clear, concise, and compelling manner. The result? A website that not only reflects Oak Hill’s commitment to individualised education but also offers a smoother user experience for all. This allows everyone to effortlessly focus on what truly matters – championing the students who need it most.

Welcome to Oak Hill’s New Website

Alongside the new website, in this article we have a collection of short videos that capture the Oak Hill experience, providing a clear understanding of its benefits and impactful outcomes.

Definitely explore the news and events section to witness snapshots of vibrant school life with informative articles and keep up-to-date with upcoming events.

Parents

Prospective and current parents will find a treasure trove of insights from fellow moms and dads who have walked the Oak Hill path. In these candid video testimonials, they share their perspectives on the school’s unique approach, emphasising the growth they’ve witnessed in their children.

Sarah shows the amazing transformation in her child.

Alumni Parents

Those who’ve ventured beyond Oak Hill’s doors, also have their say. Their reflections echo the lasting influence of Oak Hill’s tailored methodology on their children’s academic and personal journeys.

Mike, an Alumni Parent shows us that it is not just about one student but a family affair. The benefits affect everyone.

Students

We also get to hear the unique perspectives and experiences of alumni students, offering a valuable and firsthand glimpse into their personal journeys with Oak Hill.

Here is Sofia

Oak Hill’s Methodology

Oak Hill’s dedicated support for students with learning challenges, is at the core of their distinctive methodology. Their tailored approach at Oak Hill meets the needs of individuals with dyslexia, dyscalculia, and ADHD/ADD, surpassing traditional classroom methods.

The 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio and personalised learning plans specifically help students between 7 and 13 years old reach their potential..

Khosi talks about her experience with the admissions process

Fluent English is integral for active participation in Oak Hill’s dynamic, multi-sensory lessons. Spanning approximately two years, the Oak Hill journey prepares students for upper primary and secondary education. The half-day format ensures concentrated support, fostering tangible progress within a relatively short timeframe. Seamless transitions are facilitated through ongoing assessments, regular communication with parents and home schools, and flexible enrolment options throughout the school year.

Teachers

Then, there is the perspective of the teachers, the backbone of Oak Hill’s success. Gain some insight into the nurturing environment that fosters confident, resilient, and independent learners.

Jonathan Wilmhurst explains exactly why he teaches at Oak Hill.

Finally

If the Oak Hill experience resonates with you and stirs curiosity, attending one of their Open Days offers a firsthand opportunity to explore the enriching environment and consider how Oak Hill might be the ideal fit for your child’s educational journey.

Read our previous article on Oak Hill for a deeper insight into their methodology.