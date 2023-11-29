The Oak Hill Approach – Serious Support and Serious Progress for Students Facing Learning Challenges

Step into the world of Oak Hill, where students facing reading, writing, and math challenges discover a unique path to success. Join us in exploring the Oak Hill experience, a journey that unlocks each student’s potential and nurtures both academic and personal growth.

Oak Hill’s specialised support in fulfilling educational needs

Oak Hill serves a critical need in the educational landscape by providing specialised support for students facing challenges in reading, writing, and maths. Their programme is tailored to address the needs of students with dyslexia, dyscalculia, and ADHD/ADD, offering a unique approach to learning that goes beyond traditional classroom settings.

Oak Hill collaborates closely with all bilingual and international schools in the area, striving to extend its reach each year and minimise any disruptions for students joining. The school’s vision and mission reflect a commitment to advocating for and supporting students in the English-speaking international community. Coordinated timetables and shared experiences, such as educational visits and trips, ensure that students continue to enjoy a broad curriculum.

Who thrives at Oak Hill? Profiling the ideal student

The Oak Hill program is tailored for students, typically between 7 and 13 years of age, who may be struggling with literacy and numeracy skills. A typical Oak Hill student thrives in a supportive 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, where individual attention and tailored learning plans contribute to their academic and personal growth.

While many students are bilingual or trilingual, fluency in English is essential for effective participation in the fast-paced, multi-sensory lessons. Oak Hill is committed to helping students overcome social challenges. Fostering an understanding of differences and boosting communication skills are serious strategies. It’s not just about academics; it’s about preparing students for life’s social challenges.

Significant strides for families and the time frame for success

Families can expect tangible and rapid improvements in their child’s academic and social skills during their time at Oak Hill. The half-day program allows for intensive support, enabling students to bridge gaps in their learning within a relatively short period. The daily routine, structured lessons, and individualised homework sessions develop skills like self-discipline, organisation, and independence, preparing students for upper primary and secondary education.

The two-year Oak Hill journey focuses on helping students reach their full academic potential, grow in self-confidence, and become independent learners. While results may vary for each child, the programme aims to instill resilience and perseverance.

Seamless Transitions

Formative and standardised assessments are conducted throughout the year at Oak Hill to closely monitor each student’s progress. Parents receive comprehensive school reports and learning objectives twice a year, offering valuable insights into their child’s academic journey. Their dedicated teachers regularly meet or email parents with updates and maintain open communication with the student’s home school or learning support teachers, ensuring a seamless transition between educational settings.

Flexibility is key at Oak Hill—students can join at any time during the school year, subject to available space. The fees are pro-rated based on the starting date, making the transition seamless and accommodating.

A Typical Day at Oak Hill

A typical day at Oak Hill involves a balance of hard work and enjoyment. The morning and afternoon sessions provide a structured environment where students engage in three 50-minute lessons covering reading, writing, and math. Short breaks between lessons ensure optimal focus, and daily homework sessions further enhance skills necessary for success in and out of the classroom.

The half-day format is strategic, allowing students to receive intensive support while still participating in other subjects at their home school. This approach ensures that students can apply the skills they develop at Oak Hill, creating a holistic educational experience. Daily attendance is recommended. The daily repetition of tasks contributes to strengthening neural connections in the brain, eliminating learning gaps, and building learner confidence.

A Call to Exploration

Oak Hill stands as a beacon of support for students facing academic challenges, providing a transformative educational experience that empowers them to reach their full potential. If this resonates with you and sounds like something you’d like to explore for your child, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Oak Hill. You’re invited to visit during one of their Open Days. See firsthand the enriching environment on offer and learn more about how Oak Hill could be the perfect fit for your child’s educational journey.

