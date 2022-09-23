The Swiss cows are coming down from their Jura mountain pastures to St-Cergue.

The 35th edition of Désalpe de St-Cergue is happening tomorrow up in Saint-Cergue from 8h – 17:30h. A lovely Swiss tradition of when the cows, that have been up in the Jura mountain pastures throughout the summer come back down the mountain in preparation for winter. A procession of cows adorned with colourful, floral headdresses and escorted by their herdsmen.

It’s not just cows, there will be other animals to see, food and drink stalls, Swiss bells, Alpine horns and lots of traditional customs and clothing. It is a great day out for all the family or with friends.

An easier way to get up there is to hop on the little red train from Nyon or further up the line which takes you right into the middle of the village of St- Cergue.

Top Tip: even if the weather is sunny and dry, avoid the flip flops as the ground does get covered in things you would rather not step in!

A video below (in French) from NRTV gives you an idea of what happens on this day.

See the full programme of the day here.