Did you know Nyon has its own TV Station? Let’s see what’s showing on NRTV.

Did you know Nyon has its own local TV station? It covers local news, activities and businesses and is a great source of information for the local population.

About Nyon Région Télévision (NRTV)

The TV station is an independent regional audio-visual media of information and entertainment for the entire canton of Vaud. It is managed by Mediago as mandated by the Communyon association. The Communyon association was created in 1988 by local personalities and companies. NRTV is broadcast by district and national cable operators.

You can also access programmes on the internet and social media networks (Youtube, Facebook and Instagram).

4 people make up the core team of NRTV pictured below:

Florian Cavaleri – Editor

Andrea Bras Lopo – Assistant Editor

Alexandre Caporal – Journalist

Rodion Bolshakov – Director

NRTV Shows

NRTV offers a variety of different types of programmes ranging from local news, politics, cultural shows and local-featured businesses. A full overview can be found here.

One program of interest may be “Do you speak English?”. It is aimed at the francophones to highlight the “faux-amis” or “fake friends” that exist between the languages.

This term refers to those words that sound pretty much the same in French and English, so we think we know what it means. But it actually refers to something totally different! It can also be used in reverse to know which words sound similar in French but are not at all the same. For example, “photographe” and “photograph” the French refers to the person whereas the English refers to the image.

Avoid a big “faux-pas” by knowing your “faux-amis”. Check out episodes of this fun show here.

Not only does NRTV produce shows you can also rent out their studios for your own show. Next time you’re looking for a good location to film, don’t do it by halves, rent out a professional TV studio! Find out more about the full range of services they offer here.

Next time you have some time to spare, why not watch one of NRTV’s shows. They really have something for everyone!