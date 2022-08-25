The Secret Rose Garden – Last chance to experience La Roseraie in Nyon for this year.

This week is your last chance for this year to see, smell and enjoy the Nyon Rose Garden, la Roseraie de Bois-Bougy, tucked away behind the Nyon Tennis Club. This garden was established a few years ago to trial new varieties of roses and culminates in an annual rose competition.

According to the organisers, ‘such trials of new roses test the value of new varieties, judging in particular, the vigour of the plant, the flowering, the natural resistance to pests and diseases, the decorative aspect and the fragrance.’

There are some nice information panels in the garden about the work that is being done locally regarding land development, the protection of the environment and the beautification of towns, villages and private properties.

Located in a space that is temporarily open to the public, the trial aims to help to raise awareness about the evolution of nature, plants and cultural techniques.

It is also worth noting that all the roses are grown without any chemical or biological treatment and are authorised to use the Nyon Zero Treatment label to highlight their resistance in a garden without treatment. The rules of the Nyon trial specify, the only trial in the world to do this, that all chemical and biological treatments are prohibited.

The garden is free to visit and open to the public from 08h00 to 16h30 on weekdays until 1st September 2022.

Read about the inauguration of the Rose Garden that we featured here back in June 2019.

How about combining a visit to the Rose Garden with a trip to the last milk producing farm in Nyon, Le Domaine Bois-Bougy, less than a 5-minute stroll away. Or relax and have a picnic in the less formal setting of the Parc du Boiron just behind the Garden.