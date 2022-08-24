Don’t forget to drink responsibly with the last milk producer in Nyon

With the exceptional heat we experienced this summer, the climate crisis is hard to deny. It may be difficult to imagine a green Mont Blanc but that time could come sooner than we think. Whilst it can all seem like doom and gloom and just too bloomin’ hot, there are many small ways that the local habitants of Nyon and surrounding areas can make a difference.

One example for those that still drink dairy, is to buy your milk in reusable containers directly from the Bois-Bougy Farm on the outskirts of town. Here are some reasons to buy your milk from the farm:

Delicious ice-cold milk straight from well-cared for cows (these dairy cows live in a barn of approximately 350 m 2 and spend the day free on a pasture)

and spend the day free on a pasture) Easy-to-use machine for filling your own vessel

Competitive price: CHF1.50 per litre

Zero waste as no packaging

Buy as much or as little as you need

No transport costs, no food miles

Support a local family-run business

Following a plant-based diet can also be a better approach in the long-term. For those making the transition gradually and enjoy dairy in moderation – this could be a more environmentally- friendly choice than supermarket milk.

In fact, a sign on display announces that this farm is the last milk producer in the town of Nyon. Yet another reason to support this local, family run business.

To learn more about the history of the farm, the current owners and other produce and services (including delicious ice creams and seasonal apple juice), check out their website. The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), whose international HQ is located in Gland, also has some useful tips for eating for the planet here.