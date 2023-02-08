The results of the by-election means there will be a round two.

The Nyon by-election took place on Sunday 5th February for the public to vote for one of six candidates to join the Municipality, the executive body of Nyon. This special election was held to replace the seat left by the resignation of Elise Buckle of Les Vert.e.s back in November 2022.

Copyright – Ville de Nyon

The Results

The participation rate for the electoral vote was 29.02%. Announced on Sunday afternoon by the President of the Municipal Council Marco Carenza, the results are as follows:

Pierre-Alain Dupuis – NOVIODUNUM 545 Valérie Mausner Léger – Les Vert.e.s – Parti socialiste 1209 Salem Fedal – Mouvement Citoyen Nyonnais 41 Olivier Riesen – PLR.Les Libéraux-Radicaux 961 Jay Reuter – Nyon POPulaire 341 Sacha Soldini – à la Municipalité 745

(With 36 scattered votes)

The total number of votes was 3878 and the absolute majority to win was 1991. As no candidate reached the absolute majority, there will now be a second round of voting which will take place Sunday 26th February 2023.

This second round will be between:

Valérie Mausner Léger – Les Vert.e.s – Parti socialiste. Olivier Riesen – PLR.Les Libéraux-Radicaux.

For more information on the two candidates, visit the Ville de Nyon website.