Why are we voting and who is eligible to vote? Breaking down the Nyon By-Election.

There is a buzz in the air around town at the moment and it’s not just down to the New Year, New Me feeling – it’s actually for elections! You may have noticed the posters plastered on billboards of the potential candidates, received campaign leaflets, read the local newspapers or seen the debates on local TV. This particular election is a special one – let’s dive in and break down what it is for, who can vote and what you need to do.

Who exactly are we voting for?

You may recall that we already had local elections back in Spring 2021, so why we are voting again so soon? This a by-election (a special election held between general elections to fill a vacancy) to replace the spot left by the resignation of Elise Buckle of Les Vert.e.s back in November 2022. After two years of turbulence within the Municipality, a replacement is now needed to complete this local executive body of seven members. As opposed to the elections held in 2021, this particular vote is much more straightforward as there is only one position to be filled.

Sunday, February 5, 2023 will be the date for the first round of voting.

Who can vote in this election?

Were you surprised at receiving voting papers in the post for the first time as you did not think you could vote at all being a Foreign National? It’s not just the Swiss Passport holders who can get involved. As this is a local election at a Municipality level, you are eligible to vote if you meet the following criteria:

Resident with continuous residence in Switzerland for a minimum of 10 years.

Resident of Canton de Vaud for the last 3 years.

18 years and over

Hold a Permit B or C residency.

This also means that not only are you eligible to vote, you can also put yourself up for election.

Who is Who?

The Municipality is the executive body of Nyon and manage the everyday operations as well as carry out the decisions of the Communal Council. The Municipality is made up of 7 members including le Syndic (mayor) Daniel Rossellat. They are elected by the majority vote every 5 years and there is a separate election held for the position of mayor. This current 5 year legislature is from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2026.

The Communal Council (Conseil communal) looks after the management of Nyon and is made up of 100 councilors. Similar to a local parliament or council, they convene each month and vote on issues such as the city budgets, bylaws and local taxes. These 100 members are elected by a proportional system.

Who are the candidates?

Below are the candidates and which party they are representing.

Pierre-Alain Dupuis – NOVIODUNUM, Valérie Mausner Léger – Les Vert.e.s – Parti socialiste, Salem Fedal – Mouvement Citoyen Nyonnais, Olivier Riesen – PLR.Les Libéraux-Radicaux, Jay Reuter – Nyon POPulaire, Sacha Soldini – à la Municipalité,

You can read more about each candidate and what they stand for on the Ville de Nyon website here. If a second round of voting is needed, it will take place on 26th February 2023.

How to vote?

Thank you to Evren Kiefer for breaking down the process of voting for us.

Open the envelope by pulling the tab so that you can reuse it to cast your vote.

Take the booklet with the lists, select the list for which you’d like to vote and tear it off the booklet.

Put the list in the yellow envelope, close it.

Tear the voting card off the part which contains your home address. Write your date of birth in the series of small squares (using the day, month, year format). Sign on the line.

Put the voting card in the grey envelope so that the address of the town hall appears in the window.

Put the yellow envelope in the grey envelope as well.

Close the grey envelope and either stamp and post it or take it to the town hall at the Lancaster building on Place du Château 3 or the police station opposite Place du Château 10.

It is important and impactful to participate in local elections if you are eligible to do so. Not only for the benefit of you and the town you live or work in but being able to vote for people to represent you, your ideas and who support your interests.

Your vote will make a difference in decisions made for the future of Nyon. Happy Voting!

If you want to learn more, read our previous article provided by Robert Jenefsky that goes into detail about the local election system here.