The great projects the Nyon tourist office have been working on this year.

We all know and love the Nyon tourist office. A brilliant resource for when we need ideas for activities to do in the region. But what have they been up to behind the scenes this year? Well, two big developments took place in 2022.

L’Échappée Jurassienne

Nyon has joined 10 other Swiss communes to become the final arrival point for an 18-day hike that covers 352km all around the scenic, cultural, and gastronomic highlights of this region. This project had been in the making since 2020 but was only finalised this year, after facing delays due to, yes you guessed it… COVID!

Our upcoming article next week features more on L’Échappée Jurassienne and on the hikes and the areas it includes.

Mountain bike central!

In a big collaboration effort with Morges Région Tourisme and Vallée de Joux, as well as the local hoteliers of La Côte – a promotion campaign focused on Mountainbiking trails was launched. The departure point is Marchairuz and the routes were developed with the Swiss Mountainbiking team. Video clips to increase awareness were created and shown in the Swiss German area with the support of Vaud Promotion.

And more from 2022

Networking events for the local hoteliers were held to develop the region.

Guided tours were promoted as a reminder of activities available in the area.

The continuous promotion of the popular Museum Pass.

A “Swiss” evening organised during the Visions du Réel 2022.

The ongoing promotion of winter activities.

The tourist office receive about 25’000 enquiries each year! Their website is a great resource for discovering the Nyon region and the Nyon:Guide App showcases all the beautiful hikes in the region.

Thank you to the team, keep up the great work. We look forward to experiencing many more of the activities made available to us!

Read more about the Nyon tourist office here.