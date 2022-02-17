Everything you need to know about the Nyon Tourism Office

We are all familiar with the Nyon tourist office and the fantastic work they do in the region. Now it’s time to take a look behind the scenes and really get to know them better!

Their mission

A non-profit association, Nyon Region Tourisme’s main objective is to promote and encourage tourism in the area. They cater to the town’s visitors but are also a useful resource for locals when looking for activities, events or ideas for things to do. They promote quality tourism and take care of the overall brand image for the region.

Based next to the Nyon Library in the heart of the town centre, the dedicated team are always ready to give you some tips and tricks or point you in the right direction with information on the area. They endeavor to highlight the best and most charming parts of Nyon whilst promoting its service providers and local businesses. They have an up-to-date events calendar that you can consult as well as an app Nyon:Guide you can download for free.

The Team

Seven people are operational at the tourist office, with Didier Miéville the director and Heidi Muller, who is in charge of the welcome desk and partner relations. The team make sure their information and events remain current and up to date and also cover upcoming initiatives and associations in the area. They support and promote the region’s initiatives far and wide whilst ensuring relations with neighbouring communes remain strong through collaborations and cooperative efforts.

Information available

The main website page available in French, English or German, has an overview of current popular activities that may be of interest. The events page is kept up to date and filled with ideas and offers. Worth an extra mention are the numerous lists they have available to the community from rooms to rent for events to snowshoeing trails . It is worth taking some time to have a search on the site for any particular interests.

You can also buy the museum pass at the office directly and discover eight museums throughout the year for just CHF12! Read more about it in our previous article.

The app can be downloaded at the app store by searching for Nyon:Guide. If you are looking for local gift ideas definitely check out their online souvenir shop for some Nyon branded goodies.

Opening hours

It does not matter how long you have been living in the region, there are always new things to do or see. One of the best ways to find out the latest is to pass by the office in person. Pick up a few of the dozens of flyers available and if you have something specific in mind, simply ask Heidi or one of the team at the reception desk for help.

Open Monday to Thursday from 09.00 to 12.30 and 13.00 to 17.00. You can also call them on +41 22 365 66 00 or contact them by email at info@nrt.ch

The Nyon Region Tourism also manages several other offices in Saint-Cergue, Coppet and Rolle. Check the website www.lacote-tourisme.ch for their opening hours too.

Have fun discovering more about Nyon!