The B-Inspired Mastermind Buzzes with Opportunities plus Exclusive Reader’s Discount.

Ignite your entrepreneurial spirit and take your business to the next level. The B-Inspired Mastermind is steaming ahead, gathering speed and the community is thriving!

Following the first group of pioneer entrepreneurs in September 2023 – appropriately naming themselves “The Originals” – the B-inspired Mastermind community has grown and there are now four Mastermind Circles. Each held at different times during the week. Some are in-person in Nyon, and others online. It’s been an adventure thus far and will only get better as our local businesses gather together to pave the way for business growth, support and success.

If you’re wondering what a Mastermind is, have a look at the previous article here.

Are you curious to what exactly the options are and if there is anything in it for you? Read on for all the details.

Dip a toe in and join one of the workshops.

If you’re not quite sure if this is your thing, or if these are your people:

Join a Mastermind group

You want to level up your game and get serious about growing your business

Membership includes two meetings a month with your own Mastermind circle (4/6 members) and access to all workshops for free.

Meetings and workshops are held in English

(Groups are subject to availability)

Monthly, every 1st and 3rd:

Monday 09:15-11:15 (in person – Vich)

Monday 14:00 – 16:00 (in person – Nyon)

Monday 17:30 – 18:30 (online)

Tuesday 09:00-11:00 (in person – Nyon)

Tuesday 12:30-14:00 (TBD online/in person)

Friday 09:00 – 10:00 (online)

3-month membership CHF450

6-month membership CHF600

14 days refund policy. Find out more here.

Book yourself an individual Boost Me Workshop

This is for you, if you could use a boost and are looking for some clarity on a particular subject but are not quite ready to join our community.

You decide what you want to use the time for. Here are some previous sessions:

Role play your interview or salary negotiation so you know exactly how to go about it.

Gather clarity on your job search strategy and next steps.

Clarify your decision making process.

Find out more here.

Special Living in Nyon Discount

For all of our readers B-Inspired are offering a 10% discount up until the Sunday 18th of February. (Coupon code: LIN1)

This discount applies to both the 3 and 6 month Mastermind Memberships, or for the Boost Me workshop.

Want to know more?

Have a look at the B-inspired Website or connect with Mandy on LinkedIn here.

Jump on board and let’s make more magic happen as a community and have a whole lot of fun along the way!

Now is the perfect time to join the community and embark on a transformative journey with fellow entrepreneurs. With success stories that resonate and a supportive network ready to uplift your business, this is your chance to not just grow but thrive.