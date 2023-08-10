For small business owners and entrepreneurs – A Q&A for the new Mastermind Sessions

Nyon is packed with small business owners with big ideas! B-inspired has launched a new Mastermind initiative that allows them to harness their collective brilliance and grow together.

What is a Mastermind?

A Mastermind is a group of peers who meet on a regular basis to give each other support and help each other grow. The term was coined by Napoleon Hill in his book Think and Grow Rich and the system has since been widely used and credited as a big success factor for many an inspiring business person.

What is the B-inspired Mastermind membership?

B-inspired is launching a Mastermind initiative for local business owners in Nyon and the region that will meet in person every Monday morning in Nyon. The sessions are high-energy and power-packed with collaboration, brainstorming and encouragement that will kick-start your week full of inspiration and action.

Meetings are held in English and Mastermind members represent both the local and international community. Click here for an overview of what the Mastermind is.

Want to join?

Ready to surround yourself with like-minded entrepreneurs and small business owners? The Mastermind is for everyone, especially those who

Miss an authentic peer group that will challenge and motivate you.

Want a safe space to share wins and challenges with others.

Feel isolated working as an entrepreneur.

Have trouble identifying exactly what your strengths and blind spots are.

Sign up here and be a part of a group that is creating:

Forward momentum

Clarity and confidence in your next steps

Continuous learning.

If you have any questions or are simply curious about the people and the Mastermind vibe, B-inspired is hosting a Q&A session online on 17th of August between 12:30 and 13:30. You can register for free here and get all the necessary information to join the session.

Find out more about the structure of the Mastermind on the B-inspired website here.