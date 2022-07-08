Take a relaxing break at Café Agnès in the heart of Schilliger’s Tropical Greenhouse

Café Agnès is tucked away inside the tropical greenhouse of the Schilliger Garden Centre in Gland. The perfect place to take a break in a relaxed atmosphere, surrounded by lush greenery.

Where does the name Cafe Agnès come from?

It was named after Agnès Schilliger who, along with husband Maurice Schilliger founded the store in 1945. Agnès ran the florist sector of the shop and added a small boutique section dedicated to furniture and decoration in the late 1960s which is a huge source of attraction for visitors to this day.

“I have a taste for flowers and I think I have a good artistic sense for decoration. I liked to learn, I liked to discover, I liked to talk with people. As a result, we had lots of good ideas” – Agnès Schilliger

Fresh, local, seasonal food.

The restaurant provides a food menu as well as daily specials made from local products or homegrown crops that vary depending on the season, choosing local and organic food when possible. In the summer and warmer periods you can relax under the century-old olive trees that provide shade on the terrace that opened in 2020. A wonderful setting for an evening apéro and a chilled glass of local organic wine.

Café Agnès itself was created with a focus on authenticity and a celebration of the local dishes and ingredients.

Café opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9:00 to 18:30

Saturday 9:00 to 18:00

Kitchen opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12:00 to 14:00

Saturday: 12:00 to 14:30

You can book a table over the phone on +41 (0)22 354 44 53 or email any questions to cafeagnes@schilliger.com

Private events & catering service

Did you know that you can rent Café Agnès for private and professional events? Schilliger also provides a catering service with their Chef and team offering guests both local and international flavours. A truly unique setting for your event!

Part of their funds from events are donated directly back and contribute to charities such as L’environnement Surui – a project of the Aquaverde association which actively participates in the reforestation of the Amazon. Another is Les enfants du monde which helps education and health in the most underprivileged countries.

La Serre aux Papillons

Another event coming up in Schilliger’s diary is the Butterfly Greenhouse. If you are planning on going soon, be sure not to miss it. This year running from July 16th to 10th September 2022. Breathe in the magic and docility of the butterflies! Read more about Living in Nyon’s visit last year to the exhibition here.

