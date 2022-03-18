Schilliger offers a Gardening Game-Changer with Landscaping Service.

The Schilliger Garden Centre is offering extensive landscaping services, a definite gardening game-changer!

So, how would you define a landscaper? Well, someone who understands the soil and can adapt the vegetation to the requirements of the environment and of their clients, creating a place of peace and harmony for the body and the spirit.

Damien, the head of the Schilliger’s landscape service says “Returning to basics is essential, one must always try to remember what nature would achieve if given the choice.”

History of the Service

Initially based on planting and vegetation and now for a few years the development of the landscape design as well. A new contribution of skills, in particular landscape masonry, has made it possible to have a complete and global offering to respond to a wider range of needs from clients.

Meet the team and each of their specialties:

Damien – Schilliger Landscape Manager

Pedro – Landscaper

Sébastien – Team Leader

Virgil – Team Leader

Olivier – Landscaper

Grégory – Landscaper

The Added Values of Schilliger’s Landscaping Service

The Natural Garden

Biodiversity – working on diversity at the level of plant species promotes the emergence of various animal species (e.g. pollinating insects, bees and butterflies)

Respect for the soil involves organic amendments (e.g. compost, nettle manure, manure, etc.) in order to preserve the microbial life of the soil.

Respect for the soil when planting plants, keeping the design work with the soil in place, adaptation of the plants or improvement of the soil if necessary.

Materials – the use of ethical and mostly local materials such as wood and stone (e.g. Valais quarry)

Plants – mainly use plants from their production; trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals.

Schilliger has banned 100% chemical inputs.

The Know-How

The entire service team has received training for the creation and maintenance of natural gardening techniques including:

The use of amendments

Agronomic training for soil life

Flower meadows

Dry stone masonry

Planting trees and shrubs, creation of beds and landscape masonry (natural stone paving, paving, dry stone walls)

Creating your Landscaping Project with Schilliger

Schilliger offer three options to make all your landscaping dreams come true.

OPTION 1: Realising your dreams

Do you know exactly what you want to transform in your garden? Request your quote in just one click.

OPTION 2: Design part of your garden or terrace together.

Package includes (CHF400):

– The first appointment at your home

– Development of a quick concept

– A quote including plant design work

*If you accept the quote, the amount invoiced will be CHF200 instead of CHF400

OPTION 3: Design your garden together from A to Z

Part 1: Design

The garden designer comes to your home to define your needs. This first visit is free and without obligation.

The garden designer sends you a design quote for your project.

If you accept the quote, your project begins: several meetings are scheduled to discuss your wishes and validate your choices (plants, decoration).

Once the concept is finalised, you will receive your plans.

*50% of the design quote has to be paid upon acceptance and the balance upon submission of the final project (plans).

Part 2: Production

The person in charge of the landscaping department studies the plans provided by the garden designer and submits an quote for the realisation of your project (integrating all the material chosen beforehand: plants, decoration, labour, travel, etc. ).

If you accept the construction quote, 50% is payable on acceptance and the balance at the end of the work.

All you then have to do is set a start date for the work and your dream exterior will soon be born!

If this is something that you would like to explore further, get in touch with the Schilliger Garden Centre here or by phone +41(0) 22 354 4444 and for more information check out here

Read about our previous article to learn more about the Schilliger Garden Centre.