Perdtemps car park closed for the children’s end of school year parade.

The children of Nyon will finish the school year next Thursday 29th June 2023 with the Children’s Festival or Fête des Enfants! There will be a procession with 1P to 6P school kids from schools in Nyon starting at 17:40 at the Perdtemps Car Park and finishing back there at 18:15.

It is a lovely part of local life and worth watching all the different classes from the Nyon schools and the grand effort made with their costumes. They will be led by the Municipal Fanfare of Nyon, the Fifres and Drums of Nyon and Lausanne, the Music School of Nyon and the Bande de Dièse – so a loud and musical affair too!

There is a funfair just for the school kids of Nyon and their teachers with rides and other fairground activities (inflatable structures, games etc) in the Perdtemps car park which in turn will lead to a few traffic restrictions and closure of the car park.

On Thursday 29th June the procession will pass through the following streets; l’avenue Viollier, la place de la Gare, la rue de la Gare, la rue du Collège, la rue du Temple, la Grand-Rue, la rue St-Jean, before returning to l’avenue Perdtemps via la rue des Marchandises. L’avenue Perdtemps will be closed to traffic between 17:00 and 19:00 during this time. Traffic will gradually be restored in these streets, from 18:30.

The Perdtemps car park will be closed from Tuesday 27th June 27 at 12:00 until Friday 30th June at 12:00. Rue des Marchandises will be closed all day Thursday 29th June but you will still be able to access the eco-point. Alternative Car Parks in Nyon Town Centre are at the train station, Bel-Air and Martinet.