November Insurance Tips to Help you Save Big with Generali’s Expert Advice.

Your Insurance Check-Up and Why November Matters

As the days grow colder and the year winds down, it’s time for your friendly reminder: November is Switzerland’s insurance review month. Whether you’re chasing better deals or adjusting your coverage, now is the time to act.

In previous articles, we’ve shared tips on how to simplify your insurance journey and also a guide on basic insurance to maximizing your 3rd pillar pension plan. Now, with the help of our good friends at Generali, we’re diving into more ways to keep your premiums in check and safeguard your peace of mind. Remember, advisors like Cheyen Caron are ready to guide you, ensuring you find the best options tailored to your needs.

Car Insurance: Time to Put the Brakes on Premium Hikes

If your car insurer is raising premiums for 2025 (as several have announced), you have the legal right to cancel your policy within 30 days of receiving the notice. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop around and potentially secure a better deal—one that leaves you with more funds for fun road trips instead of insurance bills!

Health Insurance: Don’t Let Savings Pass You By

Life gets busy, and it’s easy to let your health insurance auto-renew without a second thought. But with LaMal (basic health insurance) premiums rising, here’s your reminder to check your mail and consider shopping for a better deal.

Did you know? All basic health insurance offers identical coverage, no matter the provider. The difference is in the price! Here’s how you can take advantage:

Compare offers from other insurers to find savings.

Explore alternative coverage models tailored to your needs at a lower cost.

With the November 30th deadline for 2025 approaching, take a moment to review your options—it’s your chance to make your insurance work harder for you.

Bundle Up Your Policies and Save

Why have your car, home, and health policies scattered across different insurers when you could score discounts by bundling them? Many companies offer combination reductions when you consolidate your policies under one roof. It’s a simple way to streamline your coverage while saving money. Ask your advisor for a comparative quote—you might be pleasantly surprised!

Mind the Gaps in Retirement and Disability Coverage

Retirement planning isn’t just about having enough to sip cocktails on a beach someday—it’s also about making sure your family is protected if the unexpected happens. A 3rd pillar policy can help supplement your income in retirement and cover long-term disability or death. Many families don’t realize the gaps in their coverage until it’s too late. So, take a moment to consult with a specialist and ensure you’re prepared for whatever life throws your way.

Legal Protection Insurance: Your Affordable Safety Net

Let’s face it: legal issues can be expensive (an average of CHF 500+ hourly lawyer fees!). Legal protection insurance ensures you’re covered for court and attorney fees while giving you access to legal advice when you need it. From landlord disputes to workplace disagreements or issues with neighbors, this coverage has your back.

And here’s the best part: Generali is offering 25% off your first-year premium if you’re already a client, or CHF 50 off for new clients! It’s an easy way to protect yourself from the unexpected—without breaking the bank.

By combining these strategies with Generali's expert advice, you can simplify your insurance and ensure it works smarter for you.

