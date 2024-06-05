Simplifying Your Insurance Journey with Generali

Understanding the world of insurance can be daunting, especially in Switzerland where coverage is mandatory and can often involve unfamiliar complex French terminology. If you are new to the language or still learning, it can be even more challenging. Even those with a good grasp of French can miss important details in the translation, which is not ideal when dealing with essential matters such as insurance. Additionally, juggling multiple policies from different insurers only adds to the confusion – with health, car, property, retirement, pet and more – it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. This is why having a non-pushy advisor to guide you step-by-step through the process is invaluable and to ensure you fully understand what you’re paying for and what’s covered. Cheyen Caron, advisor at Generali in Nyon, explains his process and how he transforms initial inquiries into lasting client relationships. We have broken down the process to give you a detailed look at how Cheyen ensures a seamless experience from the first contact to becoming a new client. I experienced this firsthand with one of Cheyen’s colleagues recently who took me through everything and gave me sound advice on all my insurance policies. It was incredibly helpful after years of uncertainty about my coverage.

For A Global Consult and Retirement Analysis

Making Initial Contact

It starts with a welcoming phone call to schedule an appointment at your convenience—whether at your home, Generali’s agency, or another preferred location.

First Meeting

Introduction: Cheyen introduces himself and shares his background to start connecting and help you get to know him. Learning About the Client: He will discuss your needs, lifestyle and family situation to get an understanding of what you are looking for . Information Collection: All the while gathering the necessary information to prepare a comprehensive analysis for you.

Preparing the Analysis

Comprehensive Analysis: This covers the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd pillar benefits, providing a clear graphic presentation of your situation during retirement, or in case of disability or death. This step ensures you understand potential financial outcomes. Identifying Shortcomings: Highlighting potential gaps, such as insufficient death benefits which could jeopardize a family’s financial security. Time Investment: The analysis is thorough and can take 3-5 hours based on how complex it is.

Tailoring the Right Options

Gap Identification: Then, once any shortcomings are identified, Cheyen works to propose tailored solutions to fill these gaps, taking into consideration yours or your family’s budget discussed in the first meeting. Customized Solutions: He will then prepare the options that best meet your specific needs.

Second Meeting: Presenting Findings and Solutions

Results Presentation: Cheyen presents the analysis results, answering any questions you might have. Discussing Shortcomings: He shares his conclusions, clearly explaining any identified gaps. Proposing Solutions: Cheyen presents the most suitable solutions, ensuring they align with your financial goals and then finalizing the discussion, which may continue to a third meeting if needed.

Direct Offer Request or Specific Need

Making Initial Contact

Just like the global consult, the process starts with a welcoming phone call where Cheyen schedules an appointment.

First Meeting: Information Gathering

Introduction: Cheyen introduces himself, sharing his background to provide insight into his role and understanding of what he does. Needs Assessment: He will identify your needs and family situation, which is crucial for all insurance matters. Data Collection: Cheyen will then gather the information needed to prepare a specific offer.

Offer Preparation and Presentation

Solution Preparation: Cheyen crafts a tailored solution based on the gathered information. Second Meeting: He presents the proposed solution, answers any questions, finalizing the discussion.

For specific inquiries and straightforward topics such as new car or household insurance, the entire process can often be completed in one meeting. Cheyen can create the offer right then and there, as he typically collects all the required information during the conversation.

Why Choose Generali?

What sets Generali apart is their commitment to guiding and helping clients. Generali’s advisors undergo extensive training on all types of insurance, ensuring comprehensive coverage and ideally each client has a single point of contact, simplifying their portfolio management.

Cheyen’s approach is grounded in building a trusting relationship and he emphasizes that he is available to help with any insurance matter – personally encouraging clients to contact him directly for any questions, claims, or assistance.

If you feel overwhelmed by insurance options and need guidance, Generali provides comprehensive advice tailored to your needs. Their range of insurance options ensures you only pay for what you truly need. Multilingual services in English and French further ease the process, making sure nothing gets lost in translation.

Take a step towards financial and health well-being.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Cheyen Caron directly:

Cheyen Caron

Direct Line : +41 76 357 49 07

: +41 76 357 49 07 Email: cheyen.caron@generali.com