Next in Nyon – Week 8th Feb – 18th February

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

GAOS Theatre Group presents FOR THE BOYS

“For the Boys”, written by Mags Sheldon, is inspired by the letters and poetry written by service men and service women to their loved ones during World War II. This unique piece of musical theatre showcases the songs which provided nostalgia for peace, motivated the troops and promised a better future.

Running 3rd-6th March at the Théâtre de Marens, click here for tickets and more information.

Les Hivernales 2022 – 24th – 27th February

The Hivernales Association is once again bringing their festival to Nyon. With 16 stages and 40 musical artists in and around Nyon, the festival encourages musical discovery in the heart of winter. You can also sign up to be a volunteer.

Click here for tickets and the program.

Family Creative Workshop – Château de Nyon 9th February and 24th February

Inspired by the exhibition ‘Together at the Castle’, there will be a family workshop to create a notebook full of colours, drawings and words.

From 8 years old and 12CHF per person at 14:30 to 16:30, click here to reserve a place.

Soloists from The Menuhin Academy – 14th February

Enjoy a concert at the Rosey Concert Hall in Rolle Valentine’s Evening 20:15 – 22:00. Renaud Capuçon, the Artistic Director offers us a concert each season with his protégés.

Click here to book.

Van Gogh Alive Exhibition

The last few weeks to catch this stunning multimedia exhibition in Lausanne. 3,000 images synchronised with powerful music dedicated to the Dutch painter, it is something not to be missed!

Special opening on 14th February. For more information click here

Historical Collections at the Château de Nyon – Porcelaine Express!

Part of the Porcelain Exhibition at the castle, each month discover a new facet of the history of porcelain. A 30 minute visit where an object or theme is presented and analysed by an art historian.

Click here for more information