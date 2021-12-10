Next in Nyon: week 6th to 12th December

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

Ensemble au château! – temporary exhibition located at the Nyon castle

Together at the castle! A collection of photos and images that have been built up over 50 years, featuring young talent as well as established artists of the contemporary Vaud art scene.

This temporary exhibition will be in Nyon until March 2022 and represents a wide variety of artists from BCV ´s art collection.

Ensemble au château!

Prix Focale Ville de Nyon 2021 – photo exhibition

FOCALE gallery exhibits contemporary, documentary photography which raises a social or environmental issue. Jean-Marc Falconnet presents his work up until 19th December

Prix Focale Ville de Nyon 2021

Nyon Rêve

Something´s cooking…a new project is currently a ¨work in progress¨ but will soon show what the current dreams of Nyon´s population are. Check out all the details HERE

Pop-up Christmas Market, Gland

A number of local artists and creators have joined forces and are offering you a lovely Christmas market experience in Gland. On offer are women’s clothing, candles, Christmas gifts, handmade textiles, Indian food by Feel Bliss, organic products, second-hand clothes, a stone Therapist and lots more.

There’s also a cosy kids corner where you can enjoy a coffee or a mango lassi while your kids are occupied. Lunch dates are also possible here in this pop-up space.

Pop-up Gland

L´Escalade, Geneva

Do you know what the L´Escalade is in Geneva? It’s really a unique event with an interesting history that happens at this time of the year in our neighbouring big city.

If you want to know more, there’s a fun filled, informative tour held by All around Geneva this weekend. Even though the official Escalade Cortege has been cancelled, you still have the chance to immerse yourself in some Geneva history.

Tour about Escalade: Time travel to 1602 as we unfold an extraordinary series of events which led, with unbelievable luck, to the defeat of Geneva’s longstanding enemy the Duke of Savoy and to the liberation of the City and Independent Republic of Geneva. We will unravel a few established facts centred around THE famous soup, keys, canons & ladders and celebrate of course this unique weekend where chocolate cauldrons full of marzipan vegetables, ‘ les marmites en chocolat’, tempt us at each chocolaterie’s window display. A little quiz completes our walk!

Remember…still going on!

Noël au Château de Prangins

There are four great workshops on at the Château de Prangins this Christmas season every Saturday until 18th December. Full of History, crafts and yummy Christmas snacks. For children aged 6 to 10 years old in both English and French. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance so be sure to reserve here fast.

Coming soon…

Nyon Christmas Market – fingers crossed we will be able to enjoy Nyon’s Marché de Noël, only one week to go!