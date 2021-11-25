Next in Nyon: week 22nd to 28th November

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

Cinderella Musical Theatre

Experience the magic and fun of Alan P. Frayn’s traditional pantomime with the production of Cinderella at Théâtre de Marens running from 26th November to 5th December. A must watch, sure to delight audience members of all ages as you join the villagers of Stoneybroke while they sing and dance their way through this classic fairytale.

Cinderella Nyon

Festival du Vin – Nyon

Nyon´s Wine Festival is on this week. From Thursday to Saturday, you can enjoy live music while tasting wines from the region. Check out the agenda HERE

Destination Final – Opera-rock at Gimel

How often do you attend to the Opera? Or a rock concert? Well now you can go to both! At Gimel, there’s an Opera-Rock spectacle taking place with five dates in November and one in December. Tickets are available for this Final Destination show.

Miss Daisy Fresh Dutch flowers – Celigny

Miss Daisy is a beautiful flower shop located at the old train station in Céligny run by Rose Mensing and Yvette Donkervoort who are both Dutch. Every year, they transform their space into a Winter Wonderland where the magic of Christmas is felt the moment you step into the shop. This Friday & Saturday between 10:00 and 19:00, pass by and check out all their beautiful products on offer.

Fleamarket – Marché de Puces

It’s that time again, the last Sunday of the month and Nyon´s Flea Market will be down by the lake. A great day out where you can find anything from a saxophone to some cool retro-furniture.

Fashion Outlet – A cause des garçons

One of Nyon´s iconic fashion shops, A cause des garçons will have brand label clothes in an outlet pop up store at Cafe Ex-machina. If you want to renovate your closet, book the date in your diary: Saturday 27th November, 9:00 to 17:00.

Noël au Château de Prangins

There are four great workshops on at the Château de Prangins this Christmas season every Saturday until 18th December. Full of History, crafts and yummy Christmas snacks. For children aged 6 to 10 years old in both English and French. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance so be sure to reserve here fast.

Remember…still going on!

Coming soon…

Nyon Christmas Market – mid December