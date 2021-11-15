Miss Daisy’s Noel de la Gare at the Céligny train station

Christmas cheer is slowly but very surely filling the air! It’s certainly the case when you enter the atelier of Miss Daisy Fresh Dutch Flowers. They are holding their “Noël à la Gare” pop-up fair at the old train station of Céligny, on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th of November from 10:00-19:00.

Miss Daisy is a beautiful flower shop located at the old train station in Céligny run by Rose Mensing and Yvette Donkervoort who are both Dutch. Every year, they transform their atelier in a Winter Wonderland where the magic of Christmas is felt the moment you step into the shop.

If you are looking for some great gifts for your friends and family or would like to order your floral Christmas decorations, head for Céligny!

They provide a flower pick-up and event service, plus they organise workshops throughout the year. Their Christmas workshops especially, are known to be a true joy.

You will find the dates on their website, but you can also book workshops by contacting Roos and Yvette directly if you already have a group of 5 people minimum. Simply contact Rose or Yvette to find a date that suits your group.

