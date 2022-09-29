Looking for a venue for a children’s birthday party? Why not a castle?

If you are looking for a venue for your child’s birthday, why not consider the Château de Prangins? It has a great offering for birthday parties all year round with interesting activities available. How many people can say that they celebrated their birthday at an 18th century castle turned Swiss National Museum?

They offer bespoke, specially designed activities including fairytales and animations for ages 4-16 years old. Simply choose a workshop suitable for your child’s age group

4 – 6 years of age (max 10 children)

7 – 16 years of age (max 12 children)

and the activity you would like them to do.

Workshop (90mins)

Fairytales (45 minutes)

Animations for young children (60 minutes)

On the actual day, your child and guests will be met by a cultural mediator who will take them through their chosen activity and answer any questions about the museum. The average price of a party is CHF180.

Whilst the children are busy exploring and having fun, parents can do some exploring of their own. They can visit the exhibitions free of charge during the birthday activity (upon request, a badge is given at the reception of the museum).

There is an option to have a snack break and for cutting the birthday cake (brought by you) on a table decorated by the Café du Château in a designated interior space. During the summer, the park outside the castle walls is also the perfect space for a picnic snack.

If you don’t feel like being on food duty for the party and prefer to just enjoy a tour of the museum, let the Café du Château team handle it. They can also provide the food for a supplement price of CHF120 (on average). You can contact them directly on +41 (0)22 363 14 66 or info@cafe-du-chateau.ch for more details.

Not just for kids!

Why should the kids have all the fun? Organise a guided tour of the museum or a creative workshop for you and your guests followed by an apéro or a meal at the Café du Château. The restaurant is located in the former servants’ wing, on the site of the 18th-century kitchens and has a stunning panoramic terrace too.

It is all simple to book. Contact the team at info.prangins@museenational.ch or +41 (0)22 994 88 90 to enquire or make a reservation for a birthday celebration (ideally a month in advance).

Read more about what’s on this Sunday at the Château de Prangins here.